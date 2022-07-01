Longtime journalist Eddie Robertson retires from WDAM

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - He’s had about 40 jobs in his lifetime, and for 27 years he’s worked at WDAM7.

From an editor in production to a multimedia journalist, Eddie Robertson has worn many hats at the TV station. Sadly, Friday marked his last day with WDAM because Robertson is officially retiring on July 1.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox: “I think Eddie was there the first time I got to say something in front of the TV camera. So, there was a lot of stuttering and things such as that. I’ll just say this, they may fill his spot, but they’ll never replace him.”

Columbia Police Chief Holt Ross: “I’m going to miss him, miss his professionalism. He’s just one of those guys that I was able to build a rapport with, and I trusted him, and he trusted me. And, I’m sure whatever he does after his work with WDAM he’ll be successful at and that’s just the kind of person he is, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Wayne County School District Superintendent Tommy Branch: “Eddie, I’m going to miss you. I appreciate you. You know as much as I do. We’ve had lots of conversations. I’m really going to miss you. I can’t wait till you holler at me; come by any time you want at Wayne County. Your money is no good here, at ball games, food, whatever you want. I really appreciate you. You don’t know how much. Thank you.”

Many in the community know Robertson for his hard work, his professionalism and for always trying to get the perfect shot.

George Bassi, director of the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art, recalled a time in 2013 when they had just opened a new gallery space and part of the floor had just been waxed.

“He stepped on the part that was waxed, and when I tell you it took him a minute to fall,” Bassi said. “It included a pirouette. His body went in directions I didn’t know they could go in, and he landed, fell on the floor and, unfortunately, the camera landed on the floor as well. Eddie was always trying to get the perfect shot, and that’s a good example of kind of what he did.”

Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee: “I used to love to see Eddie coming, because I knew some positive stories were going to go out about me or the city, and it was always good. And, he was always knowing how to present your best face, your best side, your best. He was just good at the entire job.”

The WDAM7 news family will surely miss him as well.

Cindy Smith, WDAM General Sales Manager: “It’s hard to talk about Eddie and him leaving without getting really emotional. He’s been here for so long, and he is the best at what he does, and he was always so reliable. Eddie is just a good, good person, and we will miss him terribly.”

Rex Thompson, WDAM Meteorologist: “I’ve known him for almost 15 year. He’s one of the best guys in the business, and I’m going to miss him tremendously.”

Tamara Hinton, WDAM Program Coordinator: “Eddie, I love you. I’ve enjoyed our friendship. I’ve enjoyed sharing our interest in art together, and just know, I wish you the best.”

Charles Herrington, WDAM Multimedia Journalist: “Eddie, enjoy your life on the farm. Enjoy your motorcycle rides; you know, be very careful on your motorcycle. Obviously, we’re going to miss you here. It’s been a whale of a ride the last 20 years. So, take care and enjoy the retirement that you deserve, and I deserve too. It ain’t going to happen for me for a while, so enjoy your retirement.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.