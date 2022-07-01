Win Stuff
Jones College Police Chief retires after 28 years in law enforcement

As the clock struck 3pm on Thursday afternoon, Jones College Campus Police Chief Stan Livingston grabbed his radio and signed off for the final time.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - As the clock struck 3pm on Thursday afternoon, Jones College Campus Police Chief Stan Livingston grabbed his radio and signed off for the final time.

Livingston spent 28 years in law enforcement with the Laurel and Hattiesburg Police Departments, Jones County Sheriff’s Department, South Jones School District Resource Office and Jones College. He has served as Jones College police chief for the past 12 years.

Family, friends and coworkers came out to support Livingston’s last day. They showed their gratitude by presenting him with a flag and a rifle engraved with memories from Livingston’s time in law enforcement.

“I’m thankful for everyone who came,” said Livingston. “I was kind of surprised. I knew something was up. I’ve been investigating for a long time, so I could kind of read through the lines and something was going on, but I’m blessed that all these folks are here, backing me and support me. Like I said, I just can’t say anything else but I’m blessed.”

At the end of the ceremony, Livingston and visitors exchanged gifts as a sign of appreciation for each other.

“Its just a great day and it’s a special day,” said Kim Stewart, who grew up with Livingston and worked along him for many years. “We’re here to witness him retire, able to walk away in good health and have his family, and that’s important to me.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

