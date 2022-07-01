Win Stuff
Jones Co. sheriff's department answers the call

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is on pace to respond to the most call in Joe Berlin's...
The Jones County Sheriff's Department is on pace to respond to the most call in Joe Berlin's tenure as sheriff.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department continues to stay busy responding to incidents in 2022

Through the first six months of 2022, JCSD has responded to 13,238 incidents where a case number was generated.

On this pace, JCSD could exceed the 2020 count of 25,967 incident responses where case numbers were generated and the 23,822 incident responses in 2021.

“We are a very busy and proactive law enforcement agency,” Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Jones County spans 700 square miles with a total population of just over 68,000 residents.

“Over 44,000 Jones County residents live in rural areas not primarily served by municipal law enforcement agencies. We make it our mission to serve and protect the residents of and visitors to Jones County. Our personnel put their lives on the line each and every day serving Jones County.”

Residents needing assistance should dial 911 in the event of an emergency. For other JCSD matters, including speaking with Sheriff Berlin, residents can call (601) 425-3147.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

