Hattiesburg Police issue firework reminders ahead of the 4th of July

Firework fun begins this weekend in the Hub City, and Hattiesburg police would like to remind residents to be extra careful this Independence Day.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Firework fun begins this weekend in the Hub City, and Hattiesburg police would like to remind residents to be extra careful this Independence Day.

The Hattiesburg Police Department is encouraging everybody to go see a professional firework show this weekend, since it is illegal to shoot them inside city limits.

“The city has a great event that’s gong on this Friday night,” said Ryan Moore, public information officer for the department. “It will be a spectacular firework show. We encourage everybody to go out to that.

“You have other places around the area, and not only just around the Hub City but around the Pine Belt that also have professional firework shows for the Fourth of July event. Any of those are open to the public. You can attend those; that’s why we ask, again, please let the professionals put on the show.”

Anyone caught shooting fireworks inside city limits could be issued a citation and have to pay a fine.

