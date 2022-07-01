Win Stuff
Hattiesburg police arrest burglary suspect

Marcus Foster, a 32-year-old Hattiesburg man, is behind bars tonight in connection to a burglary that happened earlier this month.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars tonight in connection to a burglary that happened earlier this month.

The Hattiesburg Police arrested 32-year-old Marcus Foster on Wednesday, June 29, on one count of residential burglary.

Police said the burglary occurred on June 15 at a Hattiesburg home on 5th Avenue.

Foster is currently booked into the Forrest County Jail.

