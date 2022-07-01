Hattiesburg man charged in connection to shooting investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, the Hattiesburg Police Department charged Jairus McFarland, 21, of Hattiesburg, with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to HPD, McFarland has been charged in connection to the shooting incident that occurred on June 8, 2022, on Eastside Avenue.

McFarland has been booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

