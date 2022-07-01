Win Stuff
Hattiesburg business owner reacts to downtown vandalism

Hattiesburg business owner frustrated after store window was broken
The Hattiesburg police department are looking for suspects involved in a downtown vandalism spree.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg police department are looking for suspects involved in a downtown vandalism spree.

On Wednesday, there were several reports of broken car windows around Hattiesburg and broken windows in several downtown area businesses.

The Firestone tire shop in the 200 block of Hardy street has 3 large broken windows and Go Young Fashions has one large window broken.

Jerry Bute, owner of Go Young Fashions said it was a senseless crime.

“They have no reason to do what they did, matter of fact,” said Bute. “To do that… to make us frustrated, I don’t know. It might me somebody’s drunk, might be somebody’s homeless. Somebody knocked on their head, I don’t know… just for you to want to go and break some windows in the downtown area.”

Anyone with any information pertaining to the acts of vandalism should contact the Hattiesburg police or call Crime Stoppers.

