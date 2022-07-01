Win Stuff
Gov. Reeves announces election for House District 37(Source: Office of Governor Tate Reeves)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has announced a special election set for November 8, 2022, to fill the vacancy in House of Representatives District 37 on Friday.

The district includes parts of Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha County.

The position was opened following the tragic passing of Representative Lynn Wright on June 17, 2022.

“We were all saddened by the passing of Representative Wright. I pray for his friends and family, during this continued difficult time. Whoever is elected in this district will undoubtedly have large shoes to fill,” said Governor Reeves.

The qualifying deadline for potential candidates has been set for September 19.

According to Gov. Reeves, if no candidate receives the majority of votes, a runoff election will be held on November 29, 2022.

