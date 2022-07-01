Golden Eagles competing in summer baseball

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -University of Southern Mississippi baseball players are in action across the country this summer, with eight student-athletes participating in five different leagues.

Matt Adams: Upper Valley Nighthawks, New England Collegiate Baseball League

Season stats (1 games): 0-0, 6.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 K

Adams made his debut for the Nighthawks on June 26, allowing two runs over three complete innings of work, while striking out four batters.

Casey Artigues: Acadiana Cane Cutters, Texas Collegiate League

Season stats (17 games): .236/.362/.236, 11 R, 13 H, 9 RBI, 9 BB, 16 K, 4 SB

Artigues has hit safely in six of his last eight appearances for the Cane Cutters. He had a 3-for-3 night with three runs scored, while driving in a pair in a 12-0 victory over Seguin on June 25. The Hammond, La., native collected his ninth RBI of the summer with a sac fly June 30.

Bryce Fowler: New Market Rebels, Valley League

Hitting stats (23 games): .308/.404/.385, 15 R, 24 H, 4 2B, 3B, 17 RBI, 12 BB, 16 K, 6 SB

Pitching stats (2 games): 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Fowler is riding a four-game hit streak, including a pair of multi-hit performances for the Rebels. He drove in three runs during a doubleheader against Charlottesville on June 28. Fowler has made two appearances on the mound, working an inning in a pair of games, facing the minimum in both games. He earned the save in the first game of the doubleheader with Charlottesville on the 28th.

Tanner Hall: Collegiate National Team, USA Baseball

Hall arrived in Cary, N.C., as part of the 50-man roster for the Collegiate National Team. He makes his debut for Team Stripes Friday at 5:35 p.m. CT, as the first relief arm in game two of a five-game intrasquad series from June 30–July 4.

Team USA will announce its final 26-man Collegiate National Team roster on July 5. The team will then travel to Haarlem, Netherlands, to compete in Honkbalweek, Haarlem.

Nike Mazza: Wareham Gateman, Cape Cod League

Season stats (2 games): 0-0, 3.37 ERA, 2.2 IP, 3 H, R, ER, BB, 2 K

Mazza was activated to the Wareham roster on June 23, making two appearances since then for the Gateman. In his first appearance on June 26, he struck out a pair in an inning of work against Harwich. The righty allowed one run on two hits over 1.2 IP in his last appearance.

Creek Robertson: Ocean State Waves, New England Collegiate Baseball League

Season stats (19 games): .111/.156/.241, 2 R, 3 H, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 6 BB, 11 K, SB

Robertson scored a run in two of his last three appearances for the Waves, including a 1-for-3 effort with an RBI and stolen base against Mystic on June 25.

Matthew Russo: New Market Rebels, Valley League

Season stats (12 games): .268/.340/.366, 11H, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 4 BB, 12 K, 2 SB

Russo has been on a tear since June 19, having hit safely in nine of 10 games for the Rebels, while currently riding a five-game hitting streak. He launched his first homer of the summer on June 26, and had an RBI-double in a 2-for-4 effort June 30 against Woodstock.

Will Tynes: Acadiana Cane Cutters, Texas Collegiate League

Season stats (3 games): 2-0, 3.27 ERA, 11.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 14 K

Tynes stifled Seguin on June 25, as the righty surrendered just two hits over six complete innings. The Bossier City, La., native struck out eight and allowed just one walk en route to his second victory on the bump this summer.

