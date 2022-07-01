Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

FDA: Do not use baby neck floats after infant dies, another injured

The FDA is warning parents not to use baby neck floats after one death and injury were reported.
The FDA is warning parents not to use baby neck floats after one death and injury were reported.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A federal agency is warning parents and caregivers of the possible dangers of using baby neck floats.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an infant has died and another was hospitalized while using the item. It is also possible that some incidents have not been reported to the agency.

Neck floats are inflatable plastic rings worn around a baby’s neck that allow babies to float freely in the water.

Officials said parents and caregivers use these products during a baby’s bath, while their baby is swimming, and as a physical therapy tool (water therapy intervention) for babies with developmental delays or disabilities.

The FDA recommends that parents and caregivers not use the product as it can lead to death or serious injury. Anyone who has experienced issues associated with using neck floats is encouraged to file a voluntary report through MedWatch.

Those with further questions can call the Division of Industry and Consumer Education at 1-800-638-2041.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
These posts have false information that continues to change across social media.
HPD warns public of social media misinformation scam
Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar

Latest News

UCLA running back Kazmeir Allen, left, makes a touchdown catch as Southern California...
Big Ten votes to add USC, UCLA as members starting in 2024
The Petal Police Department will soon have several new vehicles patrolling the streets of the...
Nine new cars join the Petal Police fleet
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
Southern Eye center performs new procedure
Southern Eye Center performs first iAccess procedure