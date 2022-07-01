Win Stuff
City of Hattiesburg completes FY2021 audit on time

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said that if the audit was late the city could have faced audit suspension, money withdrawn from funds and other consequences.(pexels.com)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg approved their audit for the 2021 fiscal year just in time today, June 30 - the due date.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said that if the audit was late the city could have faced audit suspension, money withdrawn from funds and other consequences.

“This year was especially challenging because we were converting financial software,” said Barker. “Going from one system to another and so that creates a lot of just in depth work for our staff and for the audit firm too. And, I just can’t say enough about our comp troll Lisa Hanson, our CEO Ann Jones, and our interim CFO Malcolm Birch, who really went above and beyond and worked a lot of long hours to make sure that we could get this audit done on time.”

Barker said this is the fifth audit in the last seven years that has been completed on time.

