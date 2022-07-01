2022 USM volleyball schedule released

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi unveiled its 2022 volleyball schedule Friday under the direction of first-year head coach Jenny Hazelwood.

”After an outstanding spring season, we are all looking forward to this upcoming fall,” said Hazelwood. “We really grew as a team in our level of play, understanding of the game and in key areas where we set goals of making big strides in the offseason.”

The Lady Eagles open with an exhibition match at Louisiana State University on Aug. 17, before starting the season on the road at the Crimson Tide Invitational on Aug. 26-27 against McNeese State University, University of Texas-San Antonio and host, University of Alabama.

USM stays on the road, traveling to the Mercer Bears Classic in Macon, Ga., on Sept. 2-3, before hosting its lone nonconference tournament, Sept. 9-10, where the Black and Gold will welcome to Hattiesburg Stephen F. Austin University, Mississippi Valley State University and Houston Baptist University.

The Lady Eagles take part in the Jacksonville State University Invitational on Sept. 16-17, taking on Auburn University, Jackson State University and host, Jacksonville State.

USM then opens its inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference with consecutive home matches at the Wellness Center against the University of South Alabama on Sept. 23-24 and Troy University on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

The Lady Eagles will play their first SBC road match at the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 6-7, before visiting Texas State University for the first time in program history on Oct. 14-15.

USM will return to Hattiesburg to close out the home portion of the conference schedule with Arkansas State University on Oct. 21-22 and Georgia State University on Oct. 28-29.

USM rounds out Sun Belt action and wraps up the regular season by traveling to the University of Louisiana-Lafayette on Nov. 3-4 and Old Dominion University on Nov. 10-11.

The Foley (Ala.) Sports Tourism Complex plays host to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament beginning on Nov. 16 and concluding on Nov. 20 in Foley, Ala.

”I am looking forward to seeing all of their hard work pay off.” Hazelwood said. “We are incredibly excited to get the newcomers on campus and training with the group already here.

“It should be such a fun season.”

For more information on USM volleyball, be sure to follow @SouthernMissVB on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.