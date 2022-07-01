Win Stuff
07/01 Ryan's "Damp & Cloudy" Friday Morning Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

The forecast all week has been about frustratingly scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, a trend that won’t change today. That means more random, spotty activity later today, mostly during the peak heating hours between 2-6 PM. Thunderstorms are likely to develop, but there is no severe weather expected. The biggest weather-related issues today will be driving conditions during any showers, and the low potential for flash flooding. There aren’t any watches or warnings in effect, but at least a few hyper-local Pine Belt locations have seen upwards of several inches of rainfall since the start of the week. It hasn’t added up to much each day, but as this summertime pattern persists you may see some locally flooded areas. Best advice is to remain cautious and aware if a shower/storm develops overhead, and don’t drive into/through flooded streets should any accumulate.

Thankfully, from this point forward it starts getting a little drier. Each day from now until the start of next week will have slightly lower rain chances, all the way down to around 30% by Monday. That still means we’ll see at least a few short-lived showers that afternoon, but they’ll quickly die off after sunset, opening the skies for fireworks. Only holiday related issue is travel, as almost every (especially coastal) location in the Southeast will see at least some afternoon thunderstorm activity.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

