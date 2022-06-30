Win Stuff
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The woman killed in the crash on Moselle-Seminary Road at Stewart Drive in Moselle has been identified.

The Jones County Coroner’s Office reports that Brenda Carlisle-Guinn, 49 of Ellisville, died at the scene of the crash. The next-of-kin has been notified.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle, which was driven by Carlisle-Guinn.

The driver of the commercial vehicle, registered to M Robinson Trucking LLC out of Morton, Miss., declined medical transport.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the crash.

Volunteer fire units from Moselle, South Jones and Southwest Jones, along with EMServ Ambulance Service, responded to the crash scene alongside multiple JCSD units including Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the crash victim,” said Berlin. “We mourn with them in her tragic loss and are praying for them.”

The roadway is now open for travel.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

