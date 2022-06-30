TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash reported on Moselle Seminary Rd.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a major two-vehicle wreck has been reported on Moselle Seminary Road.

The sheriff’s department said the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle near Stewart Drive close to the Southern Hens plant in Moselle. Rescue operations are underway.

At this time, one individual is reported to have suffered extremely critical injuries.

Drivers should prepare for significant traffic delays. If possible, they are asked to take an alternate route.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.