Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash reported on Moselle Seminary Rd.

Drivers should prepare for significant traffic delays.
Drivers should prepare for significant traffic delays.(Gray)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a major two-vehicle wreck has been reported on Moselle Seminary Road.

The sheriff’s department said the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle near Stewart Drive close to the Southern Hens plant in Moselle.  Rescue operations are underway.

At this time, one individual is reported to have suffered extremely critical injuries.

Drivers should prepare for significant traffic delays. If possible, they are asked to take an alternate route.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
These posts have false information that continues to change across social media.
HPD warns public of social media misinformation scam
Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life

Latest News

A car wreck along I-59 in Jones County left two people injured on Tuesday night.
Jones County car wreck leaves two injured, no fatalities
Forrest county road projects
Forrest County begins road improvement projects
Drivers in the Pine Belt will start to see some road improvements throughout Forrest County.
Forrest County supervisors give update on road repair plans
Crews were on the scene of a traffic accident involving two 18-wheelers. At this time, only...
2 wrecks involving 18-wheelers reported in Hattiesburg