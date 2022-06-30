Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Stranded drivers: Higher gas prices are leading to record calls for roadside assistance

Highway Helper service in Iowa is getting a record number of calls from motorists who are running out of gas. (Source: KCRG)
By Ethan Stein and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The Iowa Department of Transportation believes the increase in gas prices is causing more people to run out of gas on the road.

KCRG reports the transportation department saw a 200% increase in calls from drivers out of gas in April compared to last year, with a 589% increase in March.

Brad Cowdin drives the Highway Helper. The Highway Helper is equipped with two five-gallon gas tanks, allowing drivers free gas to get to the closest station. The truck can also jump cars, fix flat tires and help with other road-based emergencies for free.

Cowdin said he sometimes sees the same people, specifically those living in their cars. They keep the cars running overnight to stay cool and eventually run out of gas the following day.

“If you’re on a fixed income or your budget is tight, $5 for a gallon of gas doesn’t get you a lot,” Cowdin said.

Cowdin’s services are contracted through a company based in New York and are expected to continue with the increased demand.

Before the current surge in gas prices, officials said the most common call from stranded motorists was about flat tires.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
LPD says the victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServe Ambulance...
1 wounded in Laurel midnight shooting; 2 arrested, stolen firearms seized
Steven Palazzo, five-term Incumbent Congressman, and Mike Ezell, Jackson County Sherriff, face...
POLLS NOW OPEN: Republican primary runoff election

Latest News

Former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree is the Democratic Party nominee for Congress for the 4th...
Dupree ready for general election campaign
Zoo starting new summer event in 2022.
Inaugural Blues and BBQ coming to Hattiesburg Zoo
Social media. Emails. Phone calls. Texts. A scammer can target you anywhere at any time thanks...
Hattiesburg PD gives tips to avoid being scammed
Inaugural Blues and BBQ coming to Hattiesburg Zoo
Inaugural Blues and BBQ coming to Hattiesburg Zoo