Southern Eye Center performs first iAccess procedure

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Eye Center has introduced a new device called iAccess to the state of Mississippi.

Surgeons can use this device to perform goniotomy, which is a procedure designed to reduce eye pressure - a condition frequently associated with glaucoma.

“Goniotomy is a procedure where we open up the natural drain of the eye to lower the natural pressure of the eye which is the primary way we treat glaucoma,” said Dr. Kiper Nelson, an ophthalmologist with Southern Eye Center. “Many people don’t know what glaucoma is. It’s a condition where the pressure is too high and it damages the nerve, glaucoma is a serious condition, it can blind you.”

According to Dr. Nelson, glaucoma is a common condition in Mississippi’s population.

“The iAccess procedure is performed along with cataract surgery most commonly and the recovery from it is not much different from the cataract procedure,” said Dr. Nelson. “So, basically it’s a 10 minute procedure; it’s an outpatient here at our surgery center. The patient stands up after the procedure and walks out.

“The neat thing about the iAccess procedures is that at the same time we do the cataract procedure was able to dramatically lower the pressure and treat the glaucoma. Basically, we get two birds with one stone. The patient can see good and the pressure is low enough often that the patient doesn’t have to use expensive eye drops anymore. And so it’s a big quality of life improvement for our patients.”

Dr. Nelson also said the surgeons of Southern Eye Center are excited to bring this technology to the state and to provide it to the center’s patients.

