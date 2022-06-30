Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Sailor who died during attack on Pearl Harbor returned to Mississippi to be buried

Sailor who died during attack on Pearl Harbor returned to Mississippi to be buried
Sailor who died during attack on Pearl Harbor returned to Mississippi to be buried(Navy Personnel Command PA Office)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A sailor from Liberty, Mississippi, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor, is coming home to be buried.

Seaman 1st Class John Melton will be buried in the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Gloster, Mississippi on July 9.

He was stationed on the USS West Virginia during his time of service.

Sailor who died during attack on Pearl Harbor returned to Mississippi to be buried
Sailor who died during attack on Pearl Harbor returned to Mississippi to be buried(Navy Personnel Command PA Office)

Melton was a decorated sailor, with notable awards: Purple Heart Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
These posts have false information that continues to change across social media.
HPD warns public of social media misinformation scam
Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar

Latest News

U.S. 11 was closed for more than an hour Thursday morning after a collision left both vehicles...
Injuries avoided in 2-vehicle collision Thursday
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Budgeting for vacation is a smart move
Jones Co. sheriff issues warning for false JCSD scam calls
Jones Co. sheriff issues warning for false JCSD scam calls
The City of Hattiesburg is slightly shaking up its garbage/trash schedule because of the Fourth...
July 4th to affect Hattiesburg, Laurel pickup
Prominent McComb attorney arrested for murder now free after posting $200K bond
Prominent McComb attorney arrested for murder now free after posting $200K bond