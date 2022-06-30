Win Stuff
Prominent McComb attorney arrested for murder now free after posting $200K bond

By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - The McComb Police Department has arrested and charged a prominent attorney with murder.

Police Chief Garland Ward said investigators nabbed Attorney Robert Lenoir sometime Wednesday.

He’s charged with murder, tampering with a witness, tampering with evidence, child abuse, child endangerment, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

Detectives believe Lenoir killed Wendy McMahan, formerly Wendy Dansby, in March of 2021. The woman was found inside the attorney’s home.

Officials have yet to release any details about the circumstances surrounding the killing or how they knew each other.

Lenoir’s LinkedIn page lists several disciplines in his law practice and says he went to law school in Lansing, Michigan.

A judge set his bond at $200,000, but investigators say he has since bonded out of jail.

