Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

More scattered showers tomorrow

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid-80s. there is a 50% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s and low 90s. There is a 70% chance of rain as we go throughout the day and scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the high 80s. There is a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90′s. There is a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

On The Fourth of July we will be seeing temperatures in the low 90s. There is a 40% chance for showers.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
These posts have false information that continues to change across social media.
HPD warns public of social media misinformation scam
Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar

Latest News

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s and low 90s. There is a 70% chance of rain as...
Patrick's Thursday Forecast
06/30 Ryan's "Wettest" Thursday Morning Forecast
06/30 Ryan’s “Wettest” Thursday morning forecast
06/30 Ryan's "Wettest" Thursday Morning Forecast
06/30 Ryan's "Wettest" Thursday Morning Forecast
Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the high 80s and low 90s. There is a 70% chance of rain as...
Patrick's Wednesday Forecast