Man wounded from overnight shooting on Springhill Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An investigation has begun after an overnight shooting took place in Jones County that left one man wounded.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the department responded to a call about a man being shot on Springhill Road, near the intersection of State Route 28.

Chancellor says deputies arrived to find the victim, who has been identified as Preston Craney, shot once in the lower abdomen with a .22 caliber long rifle bullet. He was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital for treatment.

“We are unsure at this time if this shooting was accidental in nature or the result of a nefarious act on the part of someone else,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

The sheriff’s department says Investigator Patrick Oster will be the lead investigator in the case, and according to Berlin, Oster will interview Craney as soon as he is medically cleared.

