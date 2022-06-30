July 4th to affect Hattiesburg, Laurel pickup

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of the Fourth of July, City of Hattiesburg offices (except for public safety) will be closed on Monday.

Because of the holiday, the city will operate an abbreviated pickup schedule for garbage, trash and recycling this week.

Please see that schedule below or visit https://www.hattiesburgms.com/cityservices/holidayschedule/.

Monday

July 4

Fourth of July holiday. No pick-up.

Tuesday

July 5

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 & 2.

Wednesday

July 6

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.

Thursday

July 7

Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Wednesday.

Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.

Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4.

Friday

July 8

Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays.

Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 5.

With Waste Pro closed Monday because of the Holiday, City of Laurel residents will see their garbage pick-up schedule bumped back a day from July 5 through July 9.

