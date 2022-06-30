Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

July 4th to affect Hattiesburg, Laurel pickup

The City of Hattiesburg is slightly shaking up its garbage/trash schedule because of the Fourth...
The City of Hattiesburg is slightly shaking up its garbage/trash schedule because of the Fourth of July holiday.(Gray Media)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In observance of the Fourth of July, City of Hattiesburg offices (except for public safety) will be closed on Monday.

Because of the holiday, the city will operate an abbreviated pickup schedule for garbage, trash and recycling this week.

Please see that schedule below or visit https://www.hattiesburgms.com/cityservices/holidayschedule/.

Monday

July 4

  • Fourth of July holiday. No pick-up.

Tuesday

July 5

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 1 & 2.

Wednesday

July 6

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.

Thursday

July 7

  • Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Wednesday.
  • Trash (brown cans) and garbage (green cans) for Burkett’s Creek.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4.

Friday

July 8

  • Trash (brown cans) routinely collected on Thursdays.
  • Recycling (blue cans) for Wards 5.

With Waste Pro closed Monday because of the Holiday, City of Laurel residents will see their garbage pick-up schedule bumped back a day from July 5 through July 9.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified
These posts have false information that continues to change across social media.
HPD warns public of social media misinformation scam
Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

"Class of 1968: A Thread Through Time" recounts old Rowan High School on Royal Street.
‘Class of 1968′ a feast of Rowan H.S. memories
The University of Southern Mississippi served as host for the recent North American meeting of...
USM hosts prestigious psychology conference
The sheriff’s department says Investigator Patrick Oster will be the lead investigator in the...
Man wounded from overnight shooting on Springhill Road in Jones County
Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar