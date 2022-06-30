Win Stuff
Jones Co. sheriff issues warning for false JCSD scam calls

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin is advising residents of yet another telephone scam in Jones County and likely other counties as well.

“Scammers are calling Jones County residents using the names of current or former JCSD employees and telling them they owe money to avoid being arrested for past-due court fines, failure to appear for jury duty or old traffic citations,” said Berlin.

“These scammers have been working the phones pretty hard based on the number of complaints we have received. Their entire purpose in life is to separate you from your hard-earned money. They will ask you to transfer funds by debit style cards, Cash App, or other electronic means. It’s a scam, so please don’t fall for it.”

According to the sheriff’s department, the scammers are calling from 601-699-8895. If you call that number back, you get a recorded message saying “You have reached the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Warrant and Civil Citation Division...” This is a scam.

If you would like to report a scam in Jones County, you can reach the sheriff’s office at 601-425-3147.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

