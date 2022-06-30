Win Stuff
Injuries avoided in 2-vehicle collision Thursday

U.S. 11 was closed for more than an hour Thursday morning after a collision left both vehicles...
U.S. 11 was closed for more than an hour Thursday morning after a collision left both vehicles damaged in the northbound lane.(Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Injuries were avoided Thursday morning during a two-vehicle accident that left the north lane of U.S. 11 blocked for about an hour.

About 7:45 a.m., firefighters from the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 1700 block of U.S. 11.

Arriving on the scene, responders found the north lane blocked by a blue Ford sedan with heavy front-end damage and a blue Chevrolet Silverado pulling a cargo trailer with heavy damage to the rear of the cargo trailer.

Both lanes were reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded. The accident remains under investigation.

