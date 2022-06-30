Injuries avoided in 2-vehicle collision Thursday

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Injuries were avoided Thursday morning during a two-vehicle accident that left the north lane of U.S. 11 blocked for about an hour.

About 7:45 a.m., firefighters from the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 1700 block of U.S. 11.

Arriving on the scene, responders found the north lane blocked by a blue Ford sedan with heavy front-end damage and a blue Chevrolet Silverado pulling a cargo trailer with heavy damage to the rear of the cargo trailer.

Both lanes were reopened shortly after 9 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded. The accident remains under investigation.

