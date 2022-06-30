Inflation blasts business at Pine Belt firework stands

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The 4th of July is only five days away, and Pine Belt firework stands are expecting to see big business over the next few days.

Kimberly Thomas, who owns a stand in the Oak Grove community, said that challenges like inflation, increased shipping costs and shortages have made the 2022 season especially difficult.

“It’s a lot of work running a firework tent,” said Thomas. “A lot of people don’t know how much work it is.”

A lot of work, money and manpower is what Thomas said it takes to keep her business up and running. She understands, however, the financial trouble some families are facing.

“Like I said, we’re local people,” said Thomas. “We know people just don’t have a whole lot of money now with prices of everything going up. We try to keep prices as low as we can.”

According to Thomas, her shipping costs for firework containers went from $10,00 to $40,000 this year.

She said it’s everything she can do to keep prices low and customers happy, so she can stay in business.

“This is our only business now,” said Thomas. “My husband used to repair jet skis, and with his health, he can’t do that work anymore so now, the firework business is our only income.”

Despite the challenges, Thomas said she still enjoys celebrating the 4th of July with a bang. She hopes everyone has lots of fun and encourages people to be safe.

Pine Belt Fireworks operates four locations within Hattiesburg and the surrounding areas. They offer a QR code system that allows people to scan the firework before they buy and see what it will look like in the sky.

