Inaugural Blues and BBQ coming to Hattiesburg Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo is tuning up their speakers and lighting up the grills to welcome a new event this July, Blues & BBQ.

The inaugural Blues & BBQ event will take place on July 9 during normal zoo hours, 10am-4pm.

Tickets cost $10 for children and $12 for adults, but the ticket comes with carousel and train tickets.

“There’s going to be animal shows as well as some keeper chats and keeper trainings throughout the zoo,” said Demetric Kelly, director of guest services and retail for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “We have some inflatables for kids to play around with, and we’ll have the splash pad going. The big thing is also we’re gonna have barbecue themed food for the day.”

There will be three different barbeque plates for purchase at special stalls set up around the park. All plates come with a side of baked beans and potato salad.

There will also be live music and additional food options at Ladha’s Cantina and Safari Grill for those who do not want BBQ.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.