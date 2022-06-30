Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

HPD says Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg, was last seen at her residence on Friday, June 25, in the 2800 block of Jamestown Road.

Rankin is described as 5 feet, 11 inches,195 pounds, with black hair.

She may be carrying a purple guitar.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900.

