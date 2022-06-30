Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
HPD says Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg, was last seen at her residence on Friday, June 25, in the 2800 block of Jamestown Road.
Rankin is described as 5 feet, 11 inches,195 pounds, with black hair.
She may be carrying a purple guitar.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900.
