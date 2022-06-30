Hattiesburg PD gives tips to avoid being scammed

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Social media. Emails. Phone calls. Texts. A scammer can target you anywhere at any time thanks to advances in new technology.

Ryan Moore, public information officer at the Hattiesburg Police Department, modern scams rely on information gathering to make them more successful.

“It may be from a local number or a spoof phone number, which is more and more prevalent,” said Moore. “But, also, they have information about you. There’s a lot of stuff not only on the web that people can find but whenever they call, and they may have where you work or you know the type of vehicle you have or something like that. Next thing you know, you’ve given them your information or banking information.”

The scammers, however, don’t stop there. Moore said that sometimes the scammer may insist that a loved one has been in an accident, there’s a warrant out for your arrest or that the federal authorities are looking for you.

“One thing that you always have to remember is that law enforcement agencies are not going to contact you via cell phone, phone and say we need money,” said Moore. “They’re not going to contact you like that. They’re not going to call you and say hey you need to go get a money order card, a green dot card, any type like that, and say you can transfer it to make good on fines or arrest warrants, or anything like that. That’s not a thing no where in the United States.”

So what do you do if you believe somebody is trying to scam or has scammed you?

Moore advised that you just . . . hang up.

“If you think you’re being scammed or something like that, you’re more than welcome to hang up,” said Moore. “You can ask the individual for a number, a call back number, their name, something like that. If it’s real and it’s something that you need to be tuned in, or your bank or something like that, they’re going to contact you back or you will be able to reach them at that extension.”

Moore also said to always file a police report if you believe you have been scammed out of money.

