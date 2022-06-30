Win Stuff
Forrest General Hospital hosts Support Staff Career Fair

The job fair promoted job openings in careers such as nutrition tech, acute care tech and environmental services tech.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest General Hospital hosted a Support Staff Career Fair Thursday afternoon.

The event promoted job openings in careers such as nutrition tech, acute care tech and environmental services tech.

The hospital’s Administrative Nursing Director of Operations Melita Miller said the hospital wanted to reach out to the community with this job fair.

“I think this is very excited to do a job fair here today and to be able to pull candidates from the community,” said Miller. “You know we cover a 19 county area for our hospital, so we wanted to be able to do onsite applications and onsite job offers.”

Miller said this career fair was always a way for the community to meet the different managers and directors in the hospital’s departments.

