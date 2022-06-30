Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

‘Class of 1968′ a feast of Rowan H.S. memories

"Class of 1968: A Thread Through Time" recounts old Rowan High School on Royal Street.
"Class of 1968: A Thread Through Time" recounts old Rowan High School on Royal Street.(Charles Herrington/WDAM 7)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The EUROHA reunion in Hattiesburg this weekend is bringing together many contributors to a book recently published about the members of the 1968 class of L.J.  Rowan High School.

“The Class of 1968: A Thread Through Time,” features recollections of dozens of students who graduated from Rowan High School in 1968.

Nearly 100 photographs are also included in the book, which was published in 2021 and co-edited by 1968 Rowan High School graduates Doris Townsend Gaines and Carolyn Hall Abrams.

The book can be purchased on Amazon and at Barnes & Nobles.

EUHORA stands for Eureka-Royal Street-Rowan-Hattiesburg High School.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified
These posts have false information that continues to change across social media.
HPD warns public of social media misinformation scam
Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his...
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Latest News

The University of Southern Mississippi served as host for the recent North American meeting of...
USM hosts prestigious psychology conference
The sheriff’s department says Investigator Patrick Oster will be the lead investigator in the...
Man wounded from overnight shooting on Springhill Road in Jones County
Ashley Rankin, 27, of Hattiesburg.
Hattiesburg police seeking woman who may be carrying a purple guitar
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a...
UPDATE: Woman killed in Moselle-Seminary Road crash identified