‘Class of 1968′ a feast of Rowan H.S. memories

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The EUROHA reunion in Hattiesburg this weekend is bringing together many contributors to a book recently published about the members of the 1968 class of L.J. Rowan High School.

“The Class of 1968: A Thread Through Time,” features recollections of dozens of students who graduated from Rowan High School in 1968.

Nearly 100 photographs are also included in the book, which was published in 2021 and co-edited by 1968 Rowan High School graduates Doris Townsend Gaines and Carolyn Hall Abrams.

The book can be purchased on Amazon and at Barnes & Nobles.

EUHORA stands for Eureka-Royal Street-Rowan-Hattiesburg High School.

