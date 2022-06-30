11 new cars join the Petal Police fleet

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department will soon have several new vehicles patrolling the streets of the Friendly City.

The department purchased nine new Dodge Durango SUVs with all-wheel drive and 2 Ford F-150 pickup trucks.

Five vehicles will be used in the patrol division and 6 (including the two trucks) will be used in administration.

Lt. Josh Barham said maintenance on new vehicles is much cheaper than it is on older ones, and the new Durango’s will hold more equipment than the Dodge Chargers which are also in use.

“We have so much stuff the guys are carrying nowadays, and they were about the same price on state contract than the Chargers versus the Durango’s,” Barham said, “We’re going to try them out and see if they’re better for the guys.

“The Durango’s have V-6 engines as opposed to the Chargers which were V-8 and the Durango’s are all-wheel drive so we’re hoping that will save a little bit on fuel costs.

“In the case of a natural disaster or an ice storm which we’ve had in the past, we’ll be able to better serve and get there faster to people because they are 4-wheel drive, and the traction level is greater.”

The order for the vehicles was placed in October 2021 for around $340,000, which came out of the city’s general fund which budgets for new vehicles every four or five years. Each vehicle had a base price of about $32,000 and were then outfitted with emergency lights, the department’s new decals and other equipment used to serve the public, which added an additional $5-8,000 per vehicle.

