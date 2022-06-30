Win Stuff
06/30 Ryan’s “Wettest” Thursday morning forecast

Our rain chances are peaking today, but severe weather still not expected.
06/30 Ryan's "Wettest" Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another wet one ahead today! Actually, I’m expecting the rainiest day we’ve seen in at least the last three weeks or so. That’s still not saying much though. If you remember, last week our highest chance of rain was around 10% during that heatwave, but now it’s as high as 60%. That means it’ll rain more than half the day, but they’ll still be fairly scattered about. Expect our first “round” of showers and storms to finish by 9 a.m., but another round is expected in the afternoon once again. None of these are expected to be severe but watch for localized areas of heavy rain which could lead to some small-scale flooding issues...especially if it’s an area that saw rain in the previous days.

Things are starting to improve though. As I mentioned earlier, today is the peak of the rain so it’ll begin to lessen going forward. Slowly at first, I’m still expecting it to rain half of the day on Friday, but we’ll be down to 30% by the start of next week. That’s still going to get us at least one afternoon/evening shower or thunderstorm, but it won’t be enough to wash out anyone’s 4th of July celebration.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

