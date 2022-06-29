Win Stuff
William Carey to add military engagement office

William Carey University announced Wednesday that it intends to open an "Office of Military...
William Carey University announced Wednesday that it intends to open an "Office of Military Engagement" by the August trimester.(William Carey University)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University will soon have a new one-stop location for services for students who are military veterans or those interested in career opportunities in the armed forces.

WCU administrators have announced the creation of the Office of Military Engagement.

It will be located in Lawrence Hall and staffed by various military representatives at different times each week.

WCU held a news conference about the facility Wednesday.

It is scheduled to open during the fall trimester, which begins in August.

