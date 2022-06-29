Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Ole Miss National Championship parade

Ole Miss players hoist the trophy after winning the College World Series.
Ole Miss players hoist the trophy after winning the College World Series.(Ole Miss Baseball)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday, June 29, Ole Miss will honor its 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship team with a parade.

The parade will go through The Square and culminate with an event inside Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field. It will kick off at 5:15 p.m. CT.

Click here to watch.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
Steven Palazzo, five-term Incumbent Congressman, and Mike Ezell, Jackson County Sherriff, face...
POLLS NOW OPEN: Republican primary runoff election
LPD says the victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServe Ambulance...
1 wounded in Laurel midnight shooting; 2 arrested, stolen firearms seized
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, members of the HPD Special...
Firearms, illegal drugs seized during arrests at Hub City apartment complex

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
The Hub City experienced a string of broken windows this week, and Hattiesburg police are...
Hattiesburg Police seek help in ongoing vandalism investigation
Drew Burnett
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha
Lucien and Connie Kilby Bourgeois are flanked by PRCC President Adam Breerwood and PRCC...
Bourgeois’ PRCC endowment to affect generations