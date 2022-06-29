USM boasts 11 former baseball players in minors

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - Eleven former University of Southern Mississippi baseball players currently are playing professionally in the affiliated minor leagues under the Major League Baseball umbrella.

TRIPLE A

Cody Carroll (RHP, Sacramento River Cats – San Francisco Giants): Season stats (15 games): 2-0, 7.58 ERA, 19.0 IP, 26 H, 16 R, 16 ER, 20 BB, 22 K, .329 B/AVG. Carroll has been effective in his last two appearance for the River Cats, allowing just one hit in two complete innings of work against El Paso on June 23. He threw another inning of relief on June 26, scattering a hit with a punchout.

Kirk McCarty (LHP, Columbus Clippers – Cleveland Guardians): Minor league stats (11 games): 2-1, 3.77 ERA, 43.0 IP, 47 H, 22 R, 18 ER, 13 BB, 34 K, .283 B/AVH. Major league stats (2 games): 0-1, 10.29 ERA, 7.0 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, .364 B/AVG. McCarty made his MLB debut with the Guardians on Apr. 24 in a start against the New York Yankees. In his last appearance with the Clippers, he worked four scoreless innings, allowing just four hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Chuckie Robinson (C, Louisville Bats – Cincinnati Reds)Season stats (43 games): .265/.321/.387, 17 R, 41 H, 7 2B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 12 BB, 4 SB. Robinson was called up to Triple-A on June 10 and had a multi-hit effort in his second game with the Bats, including a double and stolen base on June 14. He belted his first homer at the Triple-A level against the Iowa Cubs on June 22, as part of a three-hit game.

Nick Sandlin (RHP, Columbus Clippers – Cleveland Guardians): Minor league stats (3 games): 0-0, 15.43 ERA, 2.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, .300 B/AVG. Major league stats (19 games): 4-2, 2.89 ERA, 18.2 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 18 BB, 13 K, .182 B/AVG. Sandlin was optioned to the Clippers on June 20, despite allowing just two earned runs over 11.0 IP in relief in May and June for the Guardians. He threw a scoreless inning of relief against the Iowa Cubs on Tuesday with a strikeout.

DOUBLE A

J.C. Keys (RHP, Chattanooga Lookout – Cincinnati Reds): Season stats (9 games): 0-0, 6.39 ERA, 12.2 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 9 BB, 16 K, .239 B/AVG. Keys threw three perfect innings against the Smokies on June 22 with three strikeouts. In his last appearance, Keys allowed one run and struck out a batter in one inning of work.

Matt Wallner (OF, Wichita Wind Surge – Minnesota Twins): Season stats (66 games): .281/.418/.563, 49 R, 63 H, 13 2B, 3B, 16 HR, 50 RBI, 50 BB, 8 SB. Wallner was named the Twins organization Minor League Player of the Week after hitting .438 with three HR, a pair of doubles and six RBI over the course of the week. He also garnered Texas League Player of the Week honors, as he is currently tied for second in the league with 16 HR and 50 RBI. The Twins No. 9 prospect by MLB.com is slashing .338/.495/.662 for the month of June and has hit safely in 18 of his last 25 games .

HIGH A

Ryan Och (LHP, Fort Wayne TinCaps – San Diego Padres): Season stats (9 games): 1-1, 3.95 ERA, 13.2 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER. 15 BB, 26 K, .093 B/AVG. Placed on the 7-day injured list on May 26.

Walker Powell (RHP, South Bend Cubs – Chicago Cubs): Season stats (19 games): 7-0, 3.58 ERA, 50.1 IP, 38 H, 22 R, 20 ER, 8 BB, 45 K, .208 B/AVG. In his lone start this season, Powell tossed five hitless innings without walking a batter and fanning six for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the franchise third no hitter on May 1. Powell made the move to High-A on May 10 where he’s worked a 4.0 K/BB over 31.1 IP. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 6.2 innings worked, including a perfect 2.2 innings of relief in his last appearance on June.26.

Hunter Stanley (RHP, Lake County Captains – Cleveland Guardians): Season stats (4 games): 2-1, 1.84 ERA, 14.2 IP, 11 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 14 K, .212 B/AVG. Placed on the 7-day injured list on May 3.

Jared Wright (RHP, South Bend Cubs – Chicago Cubs): Season stats (16 games): 0-0, 3.82 ERA, 35.1 IP, 31 H, 16 R, 15 ER, 21 BB, 34 K, .242 B/AVG. Wright was promoted to South Bend on June 9 and has worked a 1.93 ERA over 9.1 IP since joining the squad. In his longest outing after moving to High-A, Wright worked 3.1 innings, scattering three hits, while allowing a run in a win over the Peoria Chiefs on June 23.

SINGLE A

Reed Trimble (OF, Delmarva Shorebirds – Baltimore Orioles): Placed on 7-day injured list on Apr. 8.

