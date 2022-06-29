Win Stuff
Tik Tok influencer speaks out following latest news of son’s murder

More than anything she just wants the person responsible off the streets.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Local social media star Ophelia Nichols is speaking out following the latest news of her son’s murder.

18-year-old Randon Lee was shot at a gas station in Prichard Friday.

At a press conference Monday, Prichard Police revealed Lee was selling the two suspects marijuana, when he was gunned down.

After finding out, Nichols was understandably upset but doesn’t blame Randon for the choice he made.

More than anything she just wants the person responsible off the streets.

There are still no arrests for Lee’s murder.

According to investigators, two suspects showed up, one got in the car with him, and shot him.

Detective Jason Hadaway says they do have the two suspects on camera.

“We noticed on video that the suspect, both, and the victim pulled up at the pumps,” Hadaway explained. “The suspects in the black vehicle got inside the victim’s vehicle. We know there was one shot.”

Nichols spoke out after finding out what her son was doing on St. Stephens Road that night.

In a post on social media she says,

“Please don’t think badly of my son for the circumstances of how he was taken. We are not ashamed of him, and never will be. When i was 18, I made poor choices myself.”

She goes on to say she plans to do something positive to honor her son,

“No one’s life should be taken over marijuana or anything else. I have a huge platform and a voice that is heard everywhere. I plan to use that voice in Randon’s name to help other youth in my city stay on the right track.”

In her original post that’s reached 24 million views on Tik Tok , Nichols makes an emotional plea for someone to come forward.

“I ain’t never asked ya’ll for anything. But I need your help with this. There’s almost 7 million people that follow me. Somebody’s gotta know something,” Nichols pleaded.

Prichard Police say they do believe multiple people are involved in Lee’s murder.

