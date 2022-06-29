Win Stuff
Star-Spangled Celebration on the River set for Friday

The Star-Spangled Celebration will feature a firework show over the Leaf River.
The Star-Spangled Celebration will feature a firework show over the Leaf River.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s almost that time.

The Star-Spangled Celebration on the River is happening this Friday, July 1, at Hattiesburg’s Chain Park and the Petal River Park.

The Forrest County Board of Supervisors, Downtown Hattiesburg Association, Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, The First Bank, Coca-Cola and the cities of Hattiesburg and Petal are partnering to offer a family-friendly Fourth of July experience.

The celebration will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., complete with a 9 p.m. fireworks display over the Leaf River.

Live music, activities, a kids zone and a range of food vendors will be on both sides of the Leaf River. Those 21 or older can also purchase drinks with a valid ID - cash only.

Admission to the event is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit back and enjoy the festivities.

Coolers, Pets, glass, tents and personal fireworks, including sparklers, are not permitted.

Parking onsite is limited, but offsite parking with shuttle service will be available. Click on the links for maps and specific event information for both the Petal River Park and the Chain Park in Downtown Hattiesburg.

The Star-Spangled Celebration recently won the 2022 Outstanding Community Engagement award from the Mississippi Main Street Association for its creativity and community engagement.

For more information about the celebration, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

