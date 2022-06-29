Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff

Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff
Rep. Michael Guest defeats Michael Cassidy to win Republican primary runoff(Michael Guest/Facebook)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Representative Michael Guest has defeated Naval Reserve pilot Michael Cassidy in Tuesday’s Republican primary runoff.

Guest was first elected in 2018 in Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District after serving as a district attorney in Rankin and Madison counties.

View Tuesday’s election results here.

Fewer than 300 votes separated Michael Cassidy and Michael Guest on primary day at the beginning of June, forcing the runoff.

Cassidy, who has no political background, was a formidable foe for Guest, striking the incumbent for his vote on the January 6th Commission.

On the campaign trail, Guest sought to clarify this issue, explaining that he voted for a bipartisan law-enforcement commission and not the committee in its current form.

The incumbent congressman attacked Cassidy on what Guest labeled his challenger’s “socialist agenda.” This due to Cassidy once having proposed providing $20,000 to newlyweds on his campaign website. On the website, Cassidy also proposed allowing all citizens to enroll in Medicare.

According to an analysis by Mississippi Today, in all, Cassidy’s proposed spending programs would cost $48 trillion over ten years.

If Guest defeats his Democratic challenger, Shuwaski A. Young, in November, it would be Guest’s third term in office.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Two Jones County volunteer firefighters suffered moderate injuries responding to a Sunday...
Jones Co. house fire injures 2 firefighters Sunday
LPD says the victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServe Ambulance...
1 wounded in Laurel midnight shooting; 2 arrested, stolen firearms seized

Latest News

A car wreck along I-59 in Jones County left two people injured on Tuesday night.
Jones County car wreck leaves two injured, no fatalities
The Suicide Awareness and Remembrance Flag memorial was established at Southern Miss about one...
USM Center dedicates memorial to veterans who died by suicide
A “Suicide Awareness and Remembrance (SAR)” flag and granite marker were placed at the Center...
USM Center dedicates memorial to veterans who died by suicide
Mike Ezell has won the primary runoff, securing the Republican nomination to represent...
AP: Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell wins Republican nomination, ousting incumbent Steven Palazzo