Pine Belt businesses push forward despite rising inflation

As prices continue to soar and goods become less affordable, small business owners in Sumrall and Hattiesburg are remaining optimistic.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jerrica and Kelvin Preston run their restaurant, Preston’s BBQ, just off Main Street. They’re currently gearing up for the Fourth of July weekend.

“Preston’s BBQ will be open here so that you can come in, cool off, get you some nice barbecue, enjoy the family and enjoy our town’s festivities,” said Jerrica.

As the Prestons enter into their fourth year of operation, they said they’ve only raised menu prices once, by just one dollar. They said their ultimate goal is to simply be of service to their community.

“Since the pandemic happened, I wanted to make sure we stayed on top of things because this is our sole source of income,” Jerrica said. “Since 2018, we have been working out of our food truck in different cities such as Sumrall, Bassfield and Prentiss. The opportunity presented itself, and God blessed us, to be able to get an opportunity to have a brick and mortar.”

In neighboring Hattiesburg, VaSean Graham, director of marketing and communications at Brewster’s Coffee, said they also ran into several challenges with inflation prior to opening up shop last month.

“We started out with a six-to-eight-month plan, but COVID hit us and what took from six to eight months took us fourteen months to actually get up and going,” said Graham. “We saw a need to have a local coffee shop that we wanted to offer to the community, and we decided to go for it.”

Graham said he is thankful they finally had the chance to open and share their gourmet coffee with everyone. He added their plan going forward is to make sure they are providing quality products to Hattiesburg and surrounding areas.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

