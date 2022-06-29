Petal schools seeking substitute teachers for coming school year

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District is looking for substitute teachers for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Applicants must attend a training session conducted by the school district, which will be held on July 29 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Petal School District Central Office (115 East Central Avenue).

Petal Superintendent Matt Dillon said they are looking to keep the ranks of substitute teachers bolstered and provide opportunities for educating the students.

“Substitute teachers do great work in our district,” Dillon said. “We have some key ones we call on often, and we’re always looking for a new batch coming in, especially as we start a new year. Please reach out to us.

“We’re looking for people that maybe this fits their schedule or they can do it a couple times a week and not be committed all year long or just a few days a week that meets their schedule. We’ll work with them as closely as possible through the process, but we need them to come to the training so that they’ll be prepared for that.”

All new substitute teachers must meet the following qualifications to substitute teach in the Petal School District:

Be at least 18 years of age

Have 48 hours of college credit or a passing score on the WorkKeys test (required tests are: Reading for Information, Applied Mathematics and Writing or Business Writing) or WorkKeys Silver Level certification

Complete substitute training conducted by the Petal School District

Submit to a complete background check performed by the Petal School District Police Department at a cost of $25 to the substitute

Returning subs must also attend an annual training session unless they qualify as veteran subs, those who subbed at least 20 days during the previous school year.

Attendees must bring their drivers license and social security card for completion of the background check. Payments can be made by cash, personal check or money order.

To register for the upcoming session, please visit: www.petalschools.com

The deadline to registrar is July 27.

