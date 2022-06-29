Win Stuff
Ole Miss WR shot after College World Series game in Omaha

Drew Burnett
Drew Burnett(Ole Miss Athletics)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WMC) - Ole Miss wide receiver Drew Burnett was shot just hours after the Ole Miss baseball team won the College World Series.

Omaha police officers responded to a call at 1:14 a.m. Monday near 12th and Cass streets and found a 19-year-old man who had been shot.

Witnesses told police the gunshots came from a pickup truck.

Burnett was injured in the shooting but is expected to be OK.

Burnett is a freshman from Memphis who committed to Ole Miss after playing for Memphis University School.

Omaha police are asking for assistance in finding the person responsible.

A person was struck by a stray bullet in Omaha

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

