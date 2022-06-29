Mike Ezell secures GOP spot on the ballot for November’s general election

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WDAM) - It was quite a night for Mike Ezell as he defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in the GOP Primary Runoff on Tuesday.

Ezell, a Pascagoula native, secured the primary election with 54% of the vote over Palazzo’s 46%.

He said it was an honor to have his friends, family and community supporting him as he waited for the election results at the Garand Magnolia Ballroom.

“It’s a wonderful blessing that we have worked so hard for,” said Ezell. “You know, I want to thank the folks all out throughout the Pine Belt and down on the coast, everybody turned out. I got all my supporters; I got my 91-year-old mother here tonight, so it’s just a blessing, we are really excited.”

Ezell was elected as sheriff for Jackson County in a 2014 special election, for a total of 42 years in law enforcement.

“You know, public service is often hard, and that’s what I’ve done for 42 years of my life,” said Ezell. “I just don’t have the words to say right now, I’m just so excited, I’m so thankful, I’m so appreciative.”

Ezell also said that the first thing he planned to do after Tuesday’s election was to go back to the sheriff’s office because there is still work to be done.

“You know everyone has worked so hard, and you know the people have turned out and voted for us, and just thank you so much for everything,” said Ezell.

