Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Mike Ezell secures GOP spot on the ballot for November’s general election

It was quite a night for Mike Ezell as he defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in the GOP Primary Runoff on Tuesday.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WDAM) - It was quite a night for Mike Ezell as he defeated incumbent Steven Palazzo in the GOP Primary Runoff on Tuesday.

Ezell, a Pascagoula native, secured the primary election with 54% of the vote over Palazzo’s 46%.

He said it was an honor to have his friends, family and community supporting him as he waited for the election results at the Garand Magnolia Ballroom.

“It’s a wonderful blessing that we have worked so hard for,” said Ezell. “You know, I want to thank the folks all out throughout the Pine Belt and down on the coast, everybody turned out. I got all my supporters; I got my 91-year-old mother here tonight, so it’s just a blessing, we are really excited.”

Ezell was elected as sheriff for Jackson County in a 2014 special election, for a total of 42 years in law enforcement.

“You know, public service is often hard, and that’s what I’ve done for 42 years of my life,” said Ezell. “I just don’t have the words to say right now, I’m just so excited, I’m so thankful, I’m so appreciative.”

Ezell also said that the first thing he planned to do after Tuesday’s election was to go back to the sheriff’s office because there is still work to be done.

“You know everyone has worked so hard, and you know the people have turned out and voted for us, and just thank you so much for everything,” said Ezell.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Steven Palazzo, five-term Incumbent Congressman, and Mike Ezell, Jackson County Sherriff, face...
POLLS NOW OPEN: Republican primary runoff election
LPD says the victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServe Ambulance...
1 wounded in Laurel midnight shooting; 2 arrested, stolen firearms seized

Latest News

The 4th of July is only five days away, and Pine Belt firework stands are expecting to see big...
Inflation blasts business at Pine Belt firework stands
This Saturday kids will gather to learn about football and leadership from a Laurel hometown...
Former NFL player brings football camp to hometown of Laurel
WCU administrators announced the creation of the Office of Military Engagement, a one-stop...
William Carey Office of Military Engagement
Following Tuesday night's GOP primary run-off, democrat nominee Johnny Dupree said he...
Dem. Johnny Dupree reacts to Mike Ezell win in GOP primary win