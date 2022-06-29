Win Stuff
Laurel police seeking suspect in shooting

Laurel police are seeking the whereabouts of Ronald Buckley after an arrest warrant was issued in his name on one count of aggravated assault.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a suspect wanted on a count of aggravated assault.

LPD said they are looking for Ronald Buckley, 19, in connection with a shooting in the 1200 block of North Fourth Avenue that sent one man to South Central Regional Medical Center shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Buckley, who had a warrant issued for his arrest, has been entered with the National Crime Information Center as “wanted.”

At 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, LPD officers responded to a shots fired call. Arriving on the scene, officers discovered a a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the thigh.

After officers applied a tourniquet, the victim was transported to SCRMC via EmServe for treatment and then to another facility, where he he is in stable condition.

Two juveniles were arrested and two stolen firearms were recovered from a residence in the area.

The investigation is ongoing at this time..

Anybody with information about Buckley or the case are asked to call LPD at (601) 399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

