Laurel Central Avenue roundabout almost finished

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction on Central Avenue in downtown Laurel started in March of 2021.

City officials originally planned for five months of construction, but the weather and unforeseen events pushed the finishing date further back.

Now, after several months of digging, drilling and paving, Caroline Burks, executive director of Laurel Main Street, said it looks like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We are so excited to say that the roadwork on Central Avenue is beginning to draw to a close,” said Burks. “We’re hopeful by the end of the summer everything will be open and cars will be able to go back and forth. It’s looking beautiful and we’re so so for everyone’s patience as this has been going on.”

The Main Street Association is planning a block party once everything is finished.

