Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Jones County car wreck leaves two injured, no fatalities

A car wreck along I-59 in Jones County left two people injured on Tuesday night.
A car wreck along I-59 in Jones County left two people injured on Tuesday night.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car wreck in Jones County left two injured on Tuesday night.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 7:30pm on Tuesday, June 28 a Ford F-150 rolled over on I-59 just south of Ellisville.

Firefighters from the South Jones and Southwest Jones VFDs, found one adult and one child inside of the vehicle. Both passengers were extracted from the truck and transported to a nearby hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle sustained significant damage, and police urge drivers to be careful of any remaining debris along the side of the interstate.

According to witness reports, the car had been heading southbound when it suddenly began to roll.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Hwy Patrol responded to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A North Carolina man says his dog saved him during a black bear attack near his home.
Black bear attack: Man says dog saved his life
Jones County Sheriff's Department Administrator Lance Chancellor says the departmen, AAA...
Woman reportedly assaulted, found unresponsive on sandbar in Eastabuchie
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Two Jones County volunteer firefighters suffered moderate injuries responding to a Sunday...
Jones Co. house fire injures 2 firefighters Sunday
LPD says the victim was taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by EMServe Ambulance...
1 wounded in Laurel midnight shooting; 2 arrested, stolen firearms seized

Latest News

Forrest county road projects
Forrest County begins road improvement projects
Drivers in the Pine Belt will start to see some road improvements throughout Forrest County.
Forrest County supervisors give update on road repair plans
Crews were on the scene of a traffic accident involving two 18-wheelers. At this time, only...
2 wrecks involving 18-wheelers reported in Hattiesburg
Work wrapping up on U.S. Hwy 84 intersection in Wayne County
Improved intersection set to open in a few weeks