Jones County car wreck leaves two injured, no fatalities

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car wreck in Jones County left two injured on Tuesday night.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 7:30pm on Tuesday, June 28 a Ford F-150 rolled over on I-59 just south of Ellisville.

Firefighters from the South Jones and Southwest Jones VFDs, found one adult and one child inside of the vehicle. Both passengers were extracted from the truck and transported to a nearby hospital with what police said were non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle sustained significant damage, and police urge drivers to be careful of any remaining debris along the side of the interstate.

According to witness reports, the car had been heading southbound when it suddenly began to roll.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Hwy Patrol responded to the scene.

