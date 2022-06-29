HPD warns public of social media misinformation scam

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public about an ongoing scam.

HPD said it has received questions about several social media posts, which have been used in other areas from Texas to Florida. People are reportedly changing the name of the cities in the post and sharing the information.

These posts have false information that continues to change across social media.

If you have questions about the validity of any social media post about public warnings, HPD says to reach out to your local law enforcement agency.

