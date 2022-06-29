Win Stuff
Hattiesburg welcomes 21 new U.S. citizens

Twenty-one immigrants from various countries attended a naturalization ceremony in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, June 28 to officially become U.S. citizens.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-one immigrants from various countries attended a naturalization ceremony in Hattiesburg on Tuesday, June 28 to officially become U.S. citizens.

Sacred Heart Catholic School hosted the event and U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett presided over the ceremony.

Citizen petitioners took the oath of allegiance and presented with certificates of naturalization.

Tien Tran Nguyen, who immigrated from Vietnam, said he’s dreamed about this day for over five years.

“I am very excited,” said Nguyen. “Every day and every night and when I wake up to go to work, this is my goal. I want to finish this and become a citizen so that I can vote and serve our country. I’m very proud of it.”

Camila Da Saliva Almeida, originally from Brazil, said she was thrilled at having the opportunity to become a citizen.

“I feel like I was born again,” said Camila, “It’s a new life, it’s kind of like my birthday. It was hard but at the same time it was not so hard because I love it. I love America, I love this.”

Sacred Heart Children’s Orchestra, directed by Suky Blythe, performed several patriotic songs during the ceremony.

Keynote Speaker for the event was Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr.

