Hattiesburg Police seek help in ongoing vandalism investigation

HATTIESBUGR, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hub City experienced a string of broken windows this week, and Hattiesburg police are asking the public for help in the ongoing vandalism investigation.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said that the damages occurred on or around Monday, June 27, and Tuesday, June 28.

Police received multiple reports of broken car windows from seven locations in east Hattiesburg: Pearl Street, O’Ferral Street, East Front Street, Professional Parkway, 40th Avenue, Hardy Street and East Pine Street.

Ryan Moore, HPD Public Information Officer, said that police believe the vehicles were damaged by an individual with a baseball bat.

Police also received multiple reports of businesses on Main Street, East Pine Street and Hardy Street with broken windows, some were possibly broken by a BB or pellet gun.

Moore said that it is unknown at this time if the damaged businesses are related to the damaged cars. He added that police are unsure if the businesses were vandalized by an individual or multiple perpetrators.

If you have any information pertaining to these incidents, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

