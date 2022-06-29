Win Stuff
Former NFL player brings football camp to hometown of Laurel

This Saturday kids will gather to learn about football and leadership from a Laurel hometown hero, former NFL player Akeem Davis.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This Saturday kids will gather to learn about football and leadership from a Laurel hometown hero, former NFL player Akeem Davis.

The 8th Annual Akeem Davis Football Leadership Academy is open to kids between the ages of six through 12.

It will start on Saturday, July 2, at 8am, with registration opening at 7am, at Laurel High School “Between the Bricks.”

Camp organizers said the goal of the event is to bridge the gap between the Laurel community and its law enforcement. They call it “cops and cleats” because it’s a partnership with the Laurel Police Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

“The last couple of years he’s renamed it the cop and cleats football camp and allowed us to participate,” said LPD Chief Tommy Cox. “We’ll have several officers up there with the kids and we like to do that.”

To register early for the event, visit the event page on Eventbrite.

