EUROHA 2022 reunion kicks off in Hattiesburg

Alumni from four historical high schools reunite
EUROHA is an acronym that represents the city’s four historic public high schools - Eureka, Royal Street, Rowena, Hattiesburg High.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Honoring the history and heritage of the historical high schools, that’s what reunion organizers said is the priority for the coming week.

This week the Alumni Association of EUROHA will hold its biennial reunion in Hattiesburg.

EUROHA is an acronym that represents the city’s four historic public high schools. Stephanie Hoze, EUROHA educational chairperson, said Hattiesburg High School came after the original three.

“Eureka, Royal Street, and Rowan,” said Hoze. “The acronym was really crafted by Mister N.R. Burger who was our principal at that time, and it started in 1977, more than forty-five years ago.”

Members of the alumni association will host a week’s worth of events, which kick-off Tuesday night with a meet and greet at the Historic Eureka School. Association President Cora Coleman said the schedule is jam-packed.

“We have the parade, the night out in the park, we have the talent show and we also have the reunion brunch, EUROHA ball and we have the golf classic and the memorial and the farewell luncheon,” said Coleman.

Aside from planned events, members said they are excited just to reunite with their former classmates, especially graduates from the oldest school, Eureka.

“We have Eureka graduates living, and they are going to be honored in our EUROHA celebration souvenir booklet,” said Coleman. “Our oldest graduate is 109 years old, Mrs. Bland. Can you believe it?”

Graduate of any of the four schools, can still register for the week’s events on Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to noon at the Historic Eureka School.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

